Dehradun, Apr 11 (PTI) A man was held while transporting a large consignment of marijuana worth more than Rs 1 crore from Jharkhand to Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Friday.

More than four quintals of ganja (marijuana), with an estimated value of more than Rs 1 crore in the international market, was seized from the accused belonging to Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, SSP Udham Singh Nagar Manikant Mishra said.

Kept in bags, the drug was brought in a portion of a container truck, he said.

The recovery made by a joint team of Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force and Udham Singh Nagar Police is being seen as a major action in the ongoing "drug-free Uttarakhand" campaign.

The accused said during interrogation that he is a driver by profession and often takes goods from Uttarakhand to several states including Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar, and brings consignments of drug while returning from there.

On this occasion, he had gone to Jharkhand with air-conditioners from Rudrapur and was returning with ganja on the instructions of a person named Suresh Gupta.

It was to be sold at high prices in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The accused has been booked under sections 8/20/29/60 NDPS Act, Mishra said.

