Pune, June 30 (PTI) More than 400 people have been fined in Pune district in the last two days for not wearing face masks in public places.

Seeing lax attitude to following the measures such as wearing masks which are necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the district administration on Tuesday warned of strict action against violators.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 60 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

"In the last two days, we have fined over 400 people in the district for not wearing the mask in the public and flouting the rules in public spaces," said Superintendentof Police Sandip Patil.

With coronavirus infections in the district increasing, it was all the more important that people wear masks, said Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Minister Nitin Raut Hits Back at Sharad Pawar For Chiding Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-Off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)