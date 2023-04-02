Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) More than 4,200 criminals were arrested in 10 districts of Ajmer and Udaipur division in Rajasthan on Sunday, an official said.

A campaign on direction by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being run to catch criminals. Under this, as many as 4,255 criminals were arrested in districts under Ajmer and Udaipur range on Sunday, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said.

In total, 2,111 criminals were arrested in the Ajmer range and 2,144 were arrested in the Udaipur range. Inspector General (IG) Ajmer Rupinder Singh and IG Udaipur Ajaypal Lamba monitored the raids.

Ajmer division has four districts -- Ajmer, Tonk, Bhilwara and Tonk while six districts of Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh are under the Udaipur range.

According to officials, 1,068 teams comprising more than 6,000 policemen conducted raids in the ranges and caught the accused involved in organised crime, arms and drug smuggling and other criminal activities.

