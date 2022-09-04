New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 5.58 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

The Ministry further said that more than 201.88 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories.

"More than 201.88 crore (2,01,88,89,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the Ministry said.

"More than 5.58Cr (5,58,87,590) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwideCOVID-199 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 6,809 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload at 55,114.

However, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 2.29 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.12 per cent.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent.

A total of 8,414 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients is now at 4,38,73,430.

India has so far conducted over 88.71 crore (3,20,820) cumulative tests. (ANI)

