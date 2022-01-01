New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): More than 5.78 crore Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2021-22 were filed till 7 pm on Friday as compared to 5.95 crore Income Tax returns for AY 2020-21 filed till January 10, 2021.

"More than 5.78 crore #ITRs for AY 2021-22 filed till 7pm today compared to 5.95 crore #ITRs for AY 2020-21 filed till 10th January, 2021(extended due dt for AY 2020-21). This includes 35.74 lakh ITRs filed today with 4.55 lakh ITRs filed in last one hour. #FileNow," tweeted the official account of the Income Tax Department on Friday evening.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dharavi Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; Total Active Cases Rises to 95.

The last day to file income tax returns was on December 31, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)