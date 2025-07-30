New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has identified more than 500 waterlogging points across the city and appointed nodal officers and roped in police to fix the situation.

She also asserted that waterlogging, which previously persisted for hours, is now being resolved swiftly due to improved drainage.

The BJP government has been criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party over frequent instances of waterlogging.

At ITO crossing, submerged after rain on Tuesday, Gupta said, "In the previous government's tenure, waterlogging would persist for hours, whereas under our administration, prompt action, proper cleaning of drains and sewers, and the implementation of a new drainage system have changed the situation."

She claimed that despite heavy rain today, the water drained quickly, because of her government's "on-ground action."

Gupta said teams had been active since early morning and were continuously monitoring every waterlogged spot.

Later, while speaking at an event at the MCD, she said, "There are over 500 waterlogging points in Delhi. A detailed list is being prepared, and the Delhi Police is also assisting in the process. Nodal officers have been appointed to address these issues."

She also thanked the opposition for sharing videos of flooded areas.

"During rain, the previous government would just come out and shoot videos. I am glad they are doing the same now, at least it is helping us identify and fix the issues," Gupta said.

