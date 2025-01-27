New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture and Sangeet Natak Akademi's magnificent performance, 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam' (JJMB), mesmerized spectators at the Republic Day Parade 2025, creating a cultural extravaganza that celebrated the rich and colourful legacy of folk and tribal forms of Bharat.

This spectacular ensemble featured over 5000 folk and tribal artists representing artistic heritage, youth power and Nari Shakti drawn from the length and breadth of India representing the varied tapestry of culture and diversity of India's heritage, the Ministry of Culture said in a press release.

Over 5,000 artists performed more than 50 folk and tribal dance forms, showcasing India's rich heritage on a global stage. The choreography celebrated the themes of Viksit Bharat, Virasat bhi Vikas bhi, and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The event captivated millions with its grandeur and was recognized by the Guinness World Records as 'The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance' a milestone that underscored the global significance of India's cultural wealth.

The performance was a vibrant mosaic of over 50 folk and tribal dance forms, seamlessly blending regional identities into a unified expression of national pride. The dance forms celebrated local traditions and customs, ranging from a focus on agricultural practices and harvest rituals, inspired by the natural and animal world, marking auspicious occasions and new beginnings, and victory of good over evil.

Artists from Arunachal Pradesh brought the mystique of their Snow Lion and Monpa Mask Dances to life, while the exuberant Bihu from Assam and the energetic Kalbelia from Rajasthan showcased the dynamism of India's folk traditions. The audience was spellbound by the mesmerizing Padayani from Kerala and the majestic Chhau from Bengal and Odisha, which exemplified the storytelling brilliance of Indian dance forms.

The Badhai folk dance of the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, the Mentok Flower Dance marked auspicious occasions and heralded new beginnings. Each performance reflected the cultural identity of its region, combining authentic movements, music, and costumes to create a truly immersive & captivating experience.

"The performance's grandeur extended to its symbolic representation of India's unity in diversity. The seamless blending of regional dance forms and musical traditions highlighted the interconnectedness of India's cultural landscape. From the exuberant movements of Bhangra to the graceful steps of Garba, from the intricate storytelling of Yakshagana to the rhythmic dynamism of Sambalpuri, each performance honoured the unique heritage of its origin while contributing to a collective celebration of India's cultural legacy. The dynamic use of floral elements and ceremonial props, such as Ambala kavadi and pooja kavadi, further emphasized the spiritual and celebratory undertones of the event, uniting traditional art forms with symbolic gestures of devotion and joy," the release stated.

Integral to the success of "Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam" was the meticulous attention to detail in costumes and props. Artists adorned themselves in their traditional attire, featuring vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and region-specific patterns. Authentic jewelry, ornate headgear and accessories added to the visual richness of the performance, while props such as spears, swords, kavadi, and floral arrangements brought depth and authenticity to the choreography.

The National School of Drama's team of experts Aruna Kumar Malik, Parag Sharma, Nalini Joshi under the leadership of Director, Chittaranjan Tripathy played a pivotal role in crafting over 60 unique props, including ceremonial items, masks, muppets and animal frames, further enriching the visual spectrum of the performance.

These elements were specifically designed to complement the choreography, creating a seamless visual narrative that celebrated both individual regional identities and a collective national spirit. The spectators spontaneously cheered and interacted with the muppets and animal props.

The musical composition 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', written by Subhas Sehgal, composed by Shankar Mahadevan, with voice-over by Harish Bhimani provided the thematic foundation for this historic performance. The music masterfully bridged India's traditional sounds with contemporary harmonies, creating a soundscape that resonated with audiences of all generations and pulsated through the entire length of Kartavya Path as a beacon of hope and positivity.

This artistic presentation has been conceptualized and curated by the Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sandhya Purecha and supported by co-choreographers Subhash Nakashe, Ankur Pathan, Kalpesh Dalal, Sanjay Sharma and Ranjit Gogoi.

"The heralding of the Republic Day 2025 Parade was done by a group of 300 artists with an indigenous mix of martial instruments that resonated with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion hearts of Indians. The stirring rendition of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' skillfully blended traditional and contemporary sounds using instruments such as dhols, bansuris, shehnais, and mridangams. The harmonious interplay of these instruments resonated deeply with the audience, evoking a profound sense of unity and pride. The heralding instruments like Ranashingha, Tutari, and shankh added an auspicious and regal start to the event, creating a rhythm that energized the parade from its very first note," the release added.

Adding to the grandeur and festive mood, 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam etched its name in history by setting a Guinness World Record for 'The Largest Indian Folk Variety Dance'. The announcement of this historic achievement was made by Guinness officials during a special ceremony held at Pusa, New Delhi this afternoon.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism along with Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Ministry of Culture and other officials of Ministry of Culture received the certificate on behalf of all the artists. (ANI)

