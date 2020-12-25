Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 graph continued the upward trend with over 5,000 cases being reported on Friday, including 46 health workers,as the test positivity rate touched 11.4 per cent.

The toll mounted to 2930 with 16 deaths beingadded to the tally.

In the last 24 hours, 48,853 samples were tested and 5,397 people tested positive for the virus, while 4,506 persons have been cured, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

So far, 76,13,415 samples have been sent for testing.

While the covid caseload mounted to 7,32,084, total recoveries have touched 6,64,951.

Presently, 64,028 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.

Kottayam recorded 599 cases, Kozhikode 588, Ernakulam 586 and Pathnamthitta 543, while Kasaragod accounted for 56 cases.

Of the positive cases, 46 are health workers, 85 had come from outside the state and 4,690 were infected through contact, the release said.

Presently, 2,64,984 people are under observation, including 13,685 in hospitals. PTI

