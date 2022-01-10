Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): More than 55 per cent of people in Ayodhya are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar informed.

"93.61 per cent of Ayodhya inoculated with a first dose and more than 55 per cent with a second dose. The percentage staus are good, we are further trying to complete 100 per cent," he said.

The District Magistrate also said that political posters in the district will be removed within three days as the model code of conduct has come into effect with the Election Commission announcing polls dates for the state.

"COVID protocols have been instructed, there will be proper guidance and precautions during the voting. People will be provided with hand gloves, sanitiser and other precautionary measures," Kumar said.

"Three flying squads will be deployed in each of the five assemblies," he added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a seven-phase election to the Uttar Pradesh assembly from February 10 to March 7.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

