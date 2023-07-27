Aizawl, Jul 27 (PTI) More than 600 Meiteis have left Mizoram due to fear of tension after two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced online recently, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Crime Investigation Department, Special Branch, Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that the Metei people left the state for fear of being attacked after an ex-militant organisation issued an advisory after the viral video of two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Inspector Opens Fire on Senior Inside Civil Line Police Station in Rewa, Investigation Underway.

The SP said that the Meiteis also felt "insecure" due to the solidarity march organised by civil society groups on Tuesday.

According to Ralte, more than 600 Meiteis left for their home states till Tuesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 13 NDRF Teams on Standby in Various Districts of State Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

There is no report of any Meitei people leaving since Wednesday, he said.

However, a leader of the Meitei organisation claimed that the Meitei people continue to leave Mizoram till Thursday.

All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA) vice president Rambir said that the Meitei people continue to leave Mizoram as they felt "insecure" due to the recent protest rally by a conglomerate of major civil society organisations across the state.

He claimed that more than 3,000 Meiteis, mostly teachers, students and workers, live in Mizoram.

On Tuesday, NGO Co-ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations, including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), organised massive protest rallies in different parts of the state expressing solidarity with the Kuki-Zo ethnic community in Manipur.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, his deputy Tawnluia, ministers and legislators cutting across party lines also took part in the protest rally in Aizawl.

Police said that there is no report of any untoward incident since the solidarity march.

Recently, Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association had served as an advisory to the Meiteis to leave Mizoram for their own safety as the Mizos became angry for atrocities meted out to the Zo ethnic people in the neighbouring state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)