Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI) Over 6,000 Goans, who were stranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, had contacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Sawant was responding to a question tabled by Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai seeking to know how many people from abroad (NRI, OCI, other Indians stuck in foreign countries) had contacted the NRI commissioner's office during COVID-19 pandemic (from March 2020 till date).

As many as 6,544 persons from abroad had contacted through registration, the chief minister said.

Most of these people sought assistance with procedure for repatriation amid the travel restrictions imposed by the Centre in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Some expected the Goa government to arrange for chartered flights for repatriation," he said.

The office of the commissioner for NRI Affairs guided people on the procedure to be followed and updated them about the guidelines issued by the Central and the state governments amid the pandemic, Sawant added.

