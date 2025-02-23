Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A large number of devotees flocked to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Sunday to take holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 607.4 million devotees took dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, till 2 pm on Sunday.

The information department of the UP government said that as of Sunday, nearly 8.773 million people have taken holy dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 620 million devotees visited the Mahakumbh mela at Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the authorities managing the Mahakumbh Mela have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety.

A massive influx of devotees is expected at the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees can only go to the platform when the train arrives.

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Mahakumbh snan on Maha Shivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here. We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place," DSP Singh emphasised.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. The last major bath will be on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)

