Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) Around 6,500 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings were released into the sea from nesting sites this year in Goa, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference Tomorrow.

He also uploaded pictures of turtles being released into the sea from a nesting site at Morjim beach in North Goa.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Uncle, Cop Rape Orphaned Minor Girl in Nizamabad; Booked.

"Turtle conservation is being carried out at four turtle nesting beaches in Goa: Morjim and Mandrem in North Goa, Agonda and Galgibagh in South Goa. Olive Ridley turtles are one of five marine turtles that visit these beaches and lay eggs from November to April," he tweeted.

"In an artificial turtle hatchery, the Forest Department protects and conserves these eggs. Due to scientific management, 89 turtles nested this year, the most in recent years. Around 6500 (6523) young hatchling have been successfully released," he said in another tweet.

He said more areas will be notified for conservation in order to place Goa on the country's "sea turtle map".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)