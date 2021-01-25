Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Over 67,590 health workers were vaccinated on the sixth day of the inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

According to an official spokesperson, 94,334 health workers were to be vaccinated at the 995 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. On Monday, 67,591 health workers (around 71.65 per cent of the day's target) were vaccinated.

During this period, 16 cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunization) were reported in the state, the spokesperson said.

The vaccination drive started in the state on January 16 along with the launch of a nationwide campaign. The government has allocated four days a week for the vaccination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)