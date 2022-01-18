Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Over 80 doctors and paramedics have tested positive for COVID-19 in Government Medical College Srinagar in a single day, taking the total number of infected persons in the tertiary care institution to 546 in January so far, officials said on Tuesday.

"Omicron is spreading very very fast: 46 doctors, 22 MBBS students, 15 paramedics tested COVID Positive in 1 day in GMC Srinagar & Ass(i)st(ed)d Hospitals. Total count goes up to 546 since 1st Jan this year," head of department community medicine at GMC Srinagar Dr Muhammad Salim Khan said in a tweet.

He urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and other SOPs religiously.

"Avoid gatherings. Please wear facemasks necessarily. Maintain social distancing," he said.

"Today Kashmir reported highest COVID Positive cases this wave. Omicron seems predominantly circulating but Delta variant could also be affecting people leading to moderate to severe illness. Please mask up necessarily," Khan added.

