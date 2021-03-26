New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi police on Friday fined over 800 people for not wearing face masks at public places amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Officials said the police have been asked by the Lieutenant Governor to intensify the drive against violations of COVID norms.

A police official said 813 challans were issued to people for not wearing face masks while five people were fined for not adhering to the social distancing norm.

A total of 5,70,693 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15 for violations of anti-Covid guidelines by people, they said.

The Delhi police also distributed 121 face masks in the city on Friday.

The police have distributed 4,26,941 masks since June 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)