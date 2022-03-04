New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday participated in the heritage walk as part of 'Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in Purana Qila in New Delhi.

"Today we had a heritage walk with youth as part of Jan Aushadhi week which is being celebrated from March 1- March 7. Over 8,600 Jan Aushadhi Kendra is being operated across the country which provides affordable and quality medicines," Mandaviya told ANI.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Strong Winds, Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Due to Depression in Bay of Bengal.

Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry organising weeklong Aushadhi Diwas on January 4 at different locations across the country covering all States/UTs. This will generate awareness about the usages of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)