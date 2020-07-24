Patna (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Bihar government has said that 9.6 lakh people have been affected by floods in the state and 12,023 persons were staying in shelter homes.

It said 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state to help in rescue and relief efforts. (ANI)

