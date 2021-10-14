New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 97 crore, with more than 27 lakh jabs given on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, a total of 69,24,56,103 first doses have been administered while 27,86,64,302 second doses have been given.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion on Character, Absconding.

Cumulatively, 39,10,45,406 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and Union Territories, and 10,80,93,471 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the data showed.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Argument With Husband; Case Registered.

On Wednesday, 27,62,523 doses were administered as the vaccination coverage reached 97,11,20,405, it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)