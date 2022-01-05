New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Over one crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till this afternoon, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday.

"Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination. Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," tweeted Mandaviya.

PM Modi had on December 25, 2021 announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category. (ANI)

