Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has suffered unprecedented devastation during this year's monsoon season, with damages exceeding Rs 5,000 crores, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan said the state had faced continuous rains, cloudbursts, and landslides for three months, leaving 419 people dead.

Also Read | Ravi Narayanan Takes Over as New CEO of SMFG India Credit, Succeeding Shantanu Mitra.

"For three continuous months, the state has faced heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides, causing major tragedies. So far, 419 people have lost their lives, 236 in rain-related incidents and 183 in road accidents. Our deepest condolences are with the families who lost their loved ones," Chauhan said.

He criticised MP Kangana Ranaut's absence, calling the BJP's "actress experiment" a failure.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rise for 3rd Consecutive Day on US Fed Rate Cut, Buying in IT Sector.

"It is unfortunate that during such a calamity, the elected representative is not among her people. She herself admitted in an interview that she believed being an MP required only 60 days of work. She is a celebrity, but she has failed to fulfil her responsibilities. The people of Mandi and even the BJP itself now realise that the experiment of fielding an actress has failed," he stated.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the continuous rain has led to 525 DTRs being disrupted, with the majority of outages reported in the Mandi district (327).

There are 281 water supply schemes that have been disrupted across the state. The Mandi district is the most affected in this category, with 180 schemes disrupted.

Chauhan said Himachal's disaster impact was widespread, with 1,500 houses destroyed, 4,580 damaged, 6,300 cowsheds and 595 shops wiped out, and daily losses reported since June.

"More than 1,500 houses have been completely destroyed, 4,580 houses partially damaged, and over 6,300 cowsheds and 595 shops have been wiped out. "This disaster has hit Himachal not in one place but across different regions. Every single day since June, damage has been reported," he added.

Chauhan stressed that despite the magnitude of the disaster, the government machinery has ensured that essential services were restored quickly.

"The Chief Minister has directed all deputy commissioners to restore power, water and roads without delay. Even if a disruption happens, within two days, services are brought back. Our officers and administration have worked relentlessly. Relief work is a long task, but the government is standing firmly with the people," he said.

"This is not a time for politics. The BJP leaders in Himachal must understand the gravity of the disaster. This calamity has affected 75 lakh people. Relief from the Government of India is our right in a federal system. Instead of claiming credit for schemes, BJP leaders should stand with the state government and the people in this hour of need."Taking on the opposition, Chauhan remarked.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit.

"The Prime Minister announced Rs 1,500 crore assistance. We want clarity on whether this will be given as a special grant to the Himachal government or through scheme-based allocation. No notification has been issued yet," Chauhan said, expressing hope that the Centre would support the state fully.

Chauhan pointed out that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been touring every affected district since June 30, when the first major damage occurred in Mandi.

"Fifteen thousand people stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra were safely evacuated because of the government's efforts. Restoration of drinking water schemes, roads and electricity is being done continuously from our own resources," he said.

The advisor also underlined major policy changes by the state government. "We have revised the state disaster manual. Earlier, if someone's house collapsed, they got only Rs 1.2 lakh compensation. Now we are giving Rs 7.7 lakh. Other compensations have also been increased nearly 200 times. This is the Chief Minister's vision to ensure real relief to people," Chauhan said.

He further urged the Centre to amend the Forest Conservation Act to enable land allotment for those who lost homes.

"Entire villages have been wiped out. This is not merely about money but about rehabilitation. The Centre must play its role," he concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)