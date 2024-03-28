Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) More than Rs 70 lakh in cash was seized from a man travelling in a bus in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said Thursday.

Rajsamand Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi said that income tax officials have seized the cash and are taking further action in the matter.

In a statement, the police officer said a sleeper bus was stopped late on Wednesday night and searched. Rs 71.80 lakh in cash was found in a black-coloured bag belonging to Sanjay Sen (20), the police officer said.

He said that when the police team interrogated Sen about the cash, he could not give satisfactory answer. Subsequently, he was taken into custody and the income tax department was informed. He said that income tax department officials seized the money on Thursday.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

