Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that compared to 2023, the overall crime rate has decreased sharply till November 2025. Saha said this after attending a review meeting on law and order at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala on Saturday, with senior Tripura Police officials, OCs, and SDPOs.

Saha said that, regardless of what is done, the delivery system starts at the police station.

"We have 90 police stations and nine women police stations. Initially, I said there was a time when political leaders had close ties with Officers-in-Charge, which led to insubordination. We have to break the ice. I have never called any OC. Earlier, we saw that those who ruled the state for 35 years enjoyed such privileges. We have asked them to properly maintain their role happily, as police personnel also belong to this society," he said.

Saha, who is also the state's Home Minister, said the uniform is an ornament for police personnel and must be respected.

"There was a time when police officers used to be identified by political colour. Why should such a thing happen? We will identify good officers based on their work. I never interfere in police work. Based on news reports, I hold meetings with the SP and DM every fortnight and ask them about the clarifications," he said.

He also asked OCs to check the number of FIRs filed each day and to verify that they are correctly written.

"If any police personnel look different or feel unwell, we can send them for counselling. We have also discussed the proper submission of charge sheets to ensure justice is not delayed. Physical fitness among police officers is very important. Exercise is needed every day," said Saha.

Saha stated that crime rates across all categories have significantly decreased. For crimes against the human body, there were 1,385 in 2023 and 753 through November 2025.

"In 2023, it was 412; now it is 275. Crime against women was 791 in 2023 and 627 in 2025 till November. We have also discussed NDPS cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have stated that there will be zero tolerance for this. Overall, the number of crime cases was 5,002 in 2023 and 3,386 through November 2025, marking a sharp decrease. If everyone works together, we can build a New India and a New Tripura. The present government will not compromise on law and order. We have also discussed Bangladesh-related issues. We are keeping a close eye on communal elements, touts, etc. We will not allow such activities," he added.

During the meeting, DGP Anurag, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and others were present. (ANI)

