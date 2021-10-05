Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that the owner of Bindroo Medicate Makhan Lal Bindroo, who had been fired upon by terrorists near Iqbal Park in Srinagar, has succumbed to injuries.

The police, in a statement, said that Lal was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Brother-Sister Duo Dead as Truck Hits Their Motorcycle in Dadri.

The area was cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway, said the police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Lakhijmpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Mishra's Arrest Delayed As UP Police Busy With Cremations, Says Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)