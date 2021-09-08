New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) An on-site oxygen generation plant has been set up on the premises of Batra Hospital that faced a severe shortage of the life-saving gas during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi.

The company which installed the 500 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant, said on Wednesday that it is expected to serve around 150 hospital beds.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Acquits Man of Rape Charges, Says ‘Victim Is Tutored Witness’.

"This is the first on-site plant at the nearly 500-bed capacity hospital, a prominent destination for both national and international patients," it said in a statement.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the issue of oxygen shortage at city hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

Also Read | Cashmart – Your go-to Trusted Money Lender in Singapore.

Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area lost eight lives due to an oxygen shortage on May 1.

"We all know how Delhi and indeed the whole country had struggled with maintaining uninterrupted supplies of medical oxygen during the dreadful second Covid wave.

"In that backdrop, we are happy to have set up and commission this on-site oxygen generation plant at this prominent hospital in the national capital," MVS Engineering said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)