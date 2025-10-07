Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 7 (ANI): From the humble upbringings of the North Gujarat village Bhunav (Mehsana District) to the classrooms of California, Dr. Ganpat Patel carved his own niche and fulfilled his dream of education with "Ganpat University". Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Ganpat Patel is a visionary leader with deeply rooted values to uplift communities and empower society.

Chosen as the esteemed host for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in North Gujarat, Ganpat University, Mehsana. A prestigious choice that highlights its role as a prominent centre of innovation. The two-day conference will actively bring together leaders and innovators for insightful seminars and panel discussions. This honour directly reflects the pioneering vision of the founder, Shri Dr. Ganpat Patel, a proud son of North Gujarat, and his commitment to the region.

Born on January 12, 1945, in Mehsana, Dr. Patel began his educational journey at the Government Primary School in his native village. He joined the M.G. Science College in Ahmedabad. His passion for engineering led him to the US, where he enrolled at Iowa State University and later pursued Electronics Engineering at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, completing his degree in 1969.

In recognition of his contributions, Dr. Patel has received several prestigious honors, including the Padma Shri Award in the category of Literature and Education, conferred by the Government of India in 2019. Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Engineers of Indian Origin (USA) and the Distinguished Alumnus Award by Cal Poly University, Pomona (2018).

Dr. Patel commenced his professional career as a design engineer, contributing to leading organizations such as the U.S. Aviation Industry, Lockheed in Azuza, Abbott Transistor Lab in Culver City, and Burroughs Corporation, a major computer systems manufacturer. However, his true ambition lay in entrepreneurship, which became a reality through the founding of Cherokee International in 1978 and sold his company to GE (General Electric) in 2004. To fulfil his education dream, he founded "Ganpat University" in 2005 to empower youth with quality education and bring societal transformation.

The Ganpat University's success is a reflection of Dr. Patel's core values and continuous effort. The campus today spans over 300 acres, featuring state-of-the-art laboratories, innovation centres, digital classrooms, and green infrastructure. Ganpat University has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence (COE) by the Government of Gujarat. Furthermore, the university has been awarded an "A" grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating.

The University aligns closely with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047" and the Government of Gujarat's mission to build a knowledge-driven, globally competitive economy. The University has established strong collaborations with various Sector Skill Councils and NSDC International to promote skilling, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities across industries. Ganpat University has also forged partnerships with leading industry players, including TATA Motors, Maruti Suzuki, eInfochips - an Arrow Company, TCS, Bosch Rexroth, Bajaj Auto, Emcure Pharma, and many others. Notably, Ganpat University is the only institution in the state of Gujarat offering maritime programs such as B.Tech in Marine and B.Sc. in Nautical Science. It has created a unique Ship-in-Campus and 360° Navigation Simulation Centre and has been successfully rated A1 Grade by the Directorate General of Shipping. With the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Dr. Ganpat Patel's lifelong commitment to education and entrepreneurship will once again take centre stage, reinforcing his legacy as a visionary leader. As the Ganpat University welcomes thought leaders, it shines a spotlight on Dr. Ganpat Patel's strong vision to uplift his homeland through education. (ANI)

