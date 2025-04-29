New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Padma Awardees paid homage at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Padma Awardees also visited the Prime Minister's Museum and Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presented 4 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, many Union ministers, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, where the Padma Awards were presented, and said that outstanding individuals from all walks of life were honoured.

"Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, where the Padma Awards were presented. Outstanding individuals from all walks of life were honoured for their service and achievements," PM Modi posted on X.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was posthumously conferred with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Public Affairs.

Sushil Kumar Modi's wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.

Former Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Hriday Narayan Dikshit, received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contributions to Literature and Education.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

The awards are announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day. The President of India confers them at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April. (ANI)

