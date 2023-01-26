New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Among the list of recipients for the Padma awards announced on Wednesday, a specialist of genetic medicine at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. IC Verma.

He will be conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country.

Dr Professor IC Verma is the Advisor at Institute of Medical Genetics and Genomics at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

He has been associated with the premier Delhi hospital for many years.

A specialist in genetic medicine, he is also the only doctor from Delhi to feature in the list of Padma awardees this year. (ANI)

