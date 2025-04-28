Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday morning carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

This comes as the security concerns intensify after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepalese national, and left many injured.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Earlier, the Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Number of Pakistani, Bangladeshi Nationals Living in India Increased in BJP's Rule, Says Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Saamana.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association in Katra, on Monday said that the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack has "significantly" impacted the influx of tourists and bookings even in the Union territory of Jammu. He said that at least 35 per cent of bookings have been cancelled.

"The Pahalgam terrorist attack has had a significant impact on the entire booking. Bookings are getting cancelled continuously. According to our assessment, about 35 to 37 per cent of bookings have been cancelled so far. The number of people in the yatra has been reduced to merely 20,000 to 22,000 from 45,000," Wazir told ANI.

The country mourns the loss of 26 people, who were gunned down by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. The incident has intensified diplomatic responses amid heightened security concerns between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)