Lucknow, July 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow paid quarantine facility for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in hotels, according to a statement.

It has fixed the charges of double-occupancy rooms in hotels at Rs 2,000 per day.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday, in the statement, said hotels acquired by the district administration will be used to keep asymptomatic patients, where they will be given medical treatment.

The charges of a double-occupancy room has been fixed at Rs 2,000 per day.

Citing the government order, Prasad said, "Twenty-five per cent of the rooms of the hotel will be reserved on a single-occupancy basis for women, children and people in the age group of 50-65 years. Rest of the rooms will be given on double occupancy."

He also informed that people above the age of 65 years, pregnant ladies, people with incurable diseases and children without parents will not be admitted.

All the protocols pertaining to COVID care centre will be adhered at these L1 facilities, Prasad said.

If the health of any patient deteriorates, then they will be immediately shifted to L2 and L3 facilities, he said in the statement.

