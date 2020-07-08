Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Pakistan national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at International Border (IB) in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to the BSF, the Pakistan national identified as Mohammad Iqbal was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers in the evening after investigation.

Nothing suspicious was found from his possession, according to the force. (ANI)

