Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sundarbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, resulting in the death of one Sepoy.

As per a statement, Sepoy Laxman was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to injuries.

"Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement added. (ANI)

