India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani Sector

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:53 PM IST
India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani Sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 7.15 pm.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,307 COVID-19 Cases, 114 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

