India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Tangdhar Sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector.

The unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, through firing Mortars and other weapons, started in the early hours of the morning, according to PRO Defence, Srinagar.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to it. (ANI)

