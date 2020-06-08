India News | Pak Violates Ceasefire in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started at around 7:45 pm.

Indian Army is replying befittingly.

Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. (ANI)

