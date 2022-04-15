New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Pakistan High Commission on Friday said it welcomed the country's junior Davis Cup tennis team that is currently visiting India.

The Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup tennis tournament is underway in New Delhi.

"Chargé d' Affaires, Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan extended warm welcome to Pakistan Junior Davis Cup Tennis Team, visiting India to participate in the Junior Davis Cup final qualifying event being held in New Delhi from 11th to 16th April 2022," the High Commission tweeted.

The Charge d'Affairs also hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of the junior Davis Cup team at the high commission, it said.

