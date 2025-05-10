Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai on Saturday said that Pakistan is waging a war on the people of India and that India is retaliating against this.

"We are hitting the terrorist centres in Pakistan. But they are waging war on the people of India. When they wage war on us, we have to retaliate. Otherwise, we are cowards," Annamalai told reporters here.

He said that all Indians must be united as the country is waging a war agaisnt terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"We are a big economy. Even if Pakistan is fighting, nothing will happen to us. We are waging this war to eradicate terrorist attacks. Therefore, we should all be united. PM Modi has taken a vow that he will catch and eliminate terrorists wherever they are hiding on earth, even under the earth. Pakistan should think twice before taking a life of people in India," he added.

He pointed out that in Pakistan, the elected government has no control over its army.

"Pakistan is a country for the army, where the army controls the government. Pakistan is not under the control of the government. If we want, we can make it nothing, but we are waging war on the basis of morality," he said.

"Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is supporting the action taken by the Indian government. Everyone is united in opposing Pakistan, including the DMK. Moreover, it is welcome that DMK is holding a rally. At the same time, the DMK government should also give its full cooperation to the Indian government," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the country's armed forces are capable of giving a fitting reply to the neighbouring country.

"Indian armed forces are very capable of giving a fitting reply. The entire country has confidence that our soldiers--the Army, Air Force, and Navy--are ready," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"The entire country is supporting the Central Government for their action. We have shown our unity. Even in Karnataka, we have been supporting. We have also done the Tiranga Yatra in their support," he added.

Meanwhile, in a decisive retaliatory action following unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed the complete destruction of a terrorist launch pad located at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area of Jammu. (ANI)

