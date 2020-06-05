India News | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (AN): Pakistan has violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kirni sector here on Thursday.

The ceasefire violation took place at about 10:45 pm yesterday.

Also Read | Odisha: 15 People of Koya Tribal Community Died Due to 'Mysterious Disease' in Past 3 Months in Malkangiri District; Chief Medical Officer Says People Are not Co-operating' in The Probe.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)