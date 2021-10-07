New Delhi, October 7: Pakistan-based terrorist groups are using hybrid terrorists to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, said top government sources on Thursday.

The information comes on a day when two teachers were killed by terrorists in Srinagar.

Also Read | Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Moon Sighted in India, Pakistan, Eid Milad Un Nabi to be Observed on October 19.

"The hybrid terrorists used by these terror groups for these targeted killings are mostly engaged in normal jobs and are used for such killings using small weapons. They return to their normal routine after carrying out such acts," top government sources told ANI.

They said the security forces have received inputs about many of these youth and strict action is underway.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Son of Minister Ajay Mishra, Summoned for Questioning.

Sources said the number of such youth is quite significant and their identification is being done rapidly.

The union territory has reported several terror attacks in the last three days.

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)