Attari (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 Indian tourists, the Indian government decided to break all diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including the cancellation of all kinds of visas of Pakistani nationals currently in India.

Following the steps by the Indian government, a total of 786 Pakistani nationals have left India via the Attari border within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

According to a Pakistani national, Osama, he was currently pursuing his bachelor's degree and wanted to appear for job interviews. Osama stated that he has cast his vote in India and also has a ration card. He further requested the government to give more time to the Pakistani nationals and added that he has no future in Pakistan.

"I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree. I wanted to appear for job interviews after my examinations. I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I appeal to the government to give us some time. I have cast my vote here, I have my ration card...Whatever happened there (Pahalgam) is wrong. I condemn this incident. It is a very shameful act...I have completed my Class 10th and 12th here, what will I do there? What is my future there?...", he told ANI.

Another Pakistani citizen who was returning via Attari border said that she is going back after leaving her four daughters behind. She said that she had been living in India for the past 41 years and they are being punished for the attack which happened in Pahalgam.

"I am leaving behind my young daughters at home. We are being punished for the attack in Kashmir. It has been 41 years since I am living here, I have no mother, no father, no brother and no sister, I have no place to go. We appeal to the government to stop all this that is happening", she said.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

