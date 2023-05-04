Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Border Security Forces (BSF) intercepted a Pakistani drone infiltrating twice into the Bhariyal post of the forces in Punjab late last night and forced it to retreat, officials said on Thursday.

The BSF said that the jawans opened fire at the drone after which it returned towards Pakistan.

"A Pakistani drone was sighted twice late at night on BSF's Bhariyal post, on which BSF jawans fired around 30 rounds, after which this drone went back towards Pakistan," BSF said.

The search operation was initiated, officials said.

Moreover, on April 28, Border Security Forces (BSF) intercepted a drone infiltrating from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector by firing at it forcing it to return. (ANI)

