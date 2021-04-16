Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday detected mobile signals from Pakistan after trekkers in Dharamshala claimed that the standard time on their phones changed from IST (Indian Standard time) to PST (Pakistan Standard Time).

According to Superintendent of Police Vimukh Ranjan, the Department of Telecommunication has been informed for further inquiry.

"Last week, we received information that some trekkers had detected signals from Pakistan on their phones and their time standard was also changed from IST to PST. The Department of Telecommunication was informed for further inquiry," Ranjan told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)