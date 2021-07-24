Palghar, Jul 24 (PTI) A man who was on the run after allegedly committing a murder in 2019 was held by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police here from a village in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

MBVV Crime Branch Unit III Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak said Kartik Pradip Singh (23) from Nalasopara was absconding after being part of a group that strangled a woman under Tulinj police station limits on March 1 in 2019.

"While five people were arrested earlier for the crime, Singh was held from Pratappur in Chandeli in UP on Friday. He has been remanded in police custody till July 29," Bhadak informed.

