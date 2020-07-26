New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended on Singoli in Madhya Pradesh, the native place of a Delhi hospital doctor who succumbed to COVID-19, as the news of his death reached his home town, where seven months ago there were celebrations on his appointment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSA) here.

Dr Joginder Chaudhary, a 27-year-old junior resident doctor of the Delhi government-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSA), was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on July 8 and he died on July 25.

Joginder, the son of a farmer from Singoli in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, was working in the casualty department of BSA as junior resident doctor.

"It was only seven months ago that he had secured this job and the entire tehsil was rejoicing at his success. But today, it is all gloom. His parents wanted him to come back and practice there but he wanted to gain experience by working in a big city hospital," a family friend said.

"His parents were thinking of getting him married by this year but the lockdown put a hold on their plans," he said.

The doctor's father Rajinder Chaudhary was inconsolable as he spoke about his eldest son.

"He wanted to become a doctor since childhood. I am into agriculture and worked hard to ensure that he could pursue his dreams. We have lost our crutch for old age," his father told PTI over phone from MP.

The 27-year-old doctor's last rites were performed in the national capital on Sunday in the presence of his uncle and younger brother.

According to them, he developed pain in his hands and feet on June 24 and subsequently developed fever.

After he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26, he was admitted to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and from there, the family shifted him to Ganga Ram Hospital on July 8.

"When we received a bill of Rs 4,22,000 from Ganga Ram Hospital, we spoke to hospital authorities and we were assured that our bill would be waived," the doctor's father said.

Doctors from BSA Hospital had also raised money for his treatment.

Recalling his last conversation with Joginder, his father said, "He was on oxygen support but he told me that he had eaten twice and the next day, he could not talk so I had made a video call to him. He was unable to speak but nodded his head when I asked him whether he had eaten."

Joginder's father said they got to know on Saturday that his kidneys have stopped functioning and he has been put on dialysis. He died later in the night.

His family members have sought financial aid from the Centre and the Delhi government as the doctor was the only one who was earning.

They also said that his father had taken a loan for his education and were worried how he would repay it.

A condolence meeting will be held at BSA on July 27, according to officials.

