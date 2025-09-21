Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Anirudh Singh, who is the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Himachal Pradesh, said on Saturday that Panchayati Raj elections in the state are expected to be held before December, with the Election Commission issuing the notification, especially for district council polls in tribal areas.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Singh clarified that the Panchayati Raj polls have no link with the Congress Working Committee formation.

"Elections to Panchayati Raj institutions in Himachal are not conducted on a party basis. The state Congress body will be announced soon, but that has nothing to do with panchayat elections," Singh said.

Responding to actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's allegations that the state government had failed to distribute disaster relief funds properly, Singh said, "Kangana ji came among the people only after the rains had ended and the disaster had subsided. I would like to ask how much she has contributed from her personal funds to the relief corpus, and how much she has got the Prime Minister to contribute. She should make this public."

Accusing her of misleading people, he said she should come up with papers and data; she should not mislead people in the state.

"She is falsely claiming that Rs 10,000 crore has been released by the Centre. I want her to bring the papers and put the data before the people. If that is true, we would thank her. But the fact is that no such money has come, not even the dues from 2023. She must stop misguiding people." He added.

On Kangana's criticism of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's foreign visit during the crisis, Singh said, "The Chief Minister had already monitored disaster relief, got the roads opened, and ensured departmental work before leaving for his daughter's admission abroad. It was a personal visit. Post-disaster management requires funds for health, water supply and other sectors. Kangana ji should work to ensure that the Centre releases adequate support for these." He said.

Rejecting Kangana's comments on minister Vikramaditya Singh's wedding, Singh remarked, "She should understand that Navratras and Dussehra are auspicious occasions for marriages. The disaster has affected the entire state, and we have been working seriously to address it. One must speak responsibly after proper study." He said.

On the scale of destruction, Singh said losses had already crossed Rs 6,000 crore as per earlier assessments, and the figure was still being updated.

"Rainfall has reduced, but damage assessments are ongoing. Roads are being reopened, alternate routes identified, and drinking water schemes restored, even on a temporary basis. The Manali road was cleared this morning," he said.

The minister added that the Centre had only announced Rs 1,500 crore for restoration, but funds had not yet been released.

"As soon as the money comes, it will be spent on restoration works. Let me reiterate, no Rs 10,000 crore has come, and Kangana ji is lying openly," Singh claimed. (ANI)

