New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) As a part of its initiative to eliminate the 'Sarpanch Pati' practice, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has launched a series of digital content that addresses critical issues affecting local rural governance.

In a pioneering campaign to eliminate proxy representation and promote genuine women leadership at the grassroots level, the Ministry has collaborated with The Viral Fever (TVF) for the production of a series addressing the practice where a male relative of the elected woman representative unofficially represents the female leaders, they said in a statement.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Having Affair With Landlord's Wife Arrested for Killing Him.

Created within the universe of the widely acclaimed web series Panchayat, this production by TVF features renowned actors like Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik.

The first of these productions, "Asli Pradhan Kaun?" premiered on March 4, coinciding with the launch of the Ministry's "Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan".

Also Read | National E-Vidhan Application: Delhi Assembly To Become Paperless; Speaker Vijender Gupta Directs Implementation of NeVA Within 100 Days.

The film was screened at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi before an audience of over 1,200 elected women representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country.

The film 'Asli Pradhan Kaun?', illustrates how effectively a woman Gram Pradhan exercises her powers for public welfare. It addresses the issue of 'Sarpanch Pati' culture, a practice that undermines the constitutional mandate of women's representation in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Speaking about her role, acclaimed actor Neena Gupta said, "It's always a pleasure to be part of stories that have a purpose. Asli Pradhan Kaun? is not just another production, it is a reflection of real-life challenges faced by women in rural India. I am excited for audiences to see how beautifully this message has been conveyed through storytelling".

As part of its comprehensive approach, the Ministry will release two additional productions focusing on Digital Intervention and Transparency showcasing how technology can transform rural governance and Own Source Revenue highlighting the importance of financial independence or self-reliance for Panchayats.

Also featuring actors Durgesh Kumar and Bullu Kumar, these upcoming releases will further advance the Ministry's mission to create impactful change at the grassroots level, the Panchayati Raj Ministry said.

The year-long "Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan" is designed to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of women-elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country. It will focus on building the skills and confidence of women elected to Panchayati Raj positions, ensuring they can exercise their constitutional rights and responsibilities effectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)