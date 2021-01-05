Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): With the Lohri festival around the corner, the kite makers in Punjab's Amritsar are facing losses due to coronavirus pandemic situation coupled with bad weather.

Every year, Punjab celebrates the festival of Lohri on January 13.

Even though things are getting back on track, kite business continues to suffer ahead of Lohri. Apart from the pandemic and lockdown, now the weather has also added to their plight. With children not stepping out, sales witnessed a massive dip.

"Our four generations have been making kites. It is 50 years old business. Kite making business continues to flourish the entire year. This year, COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns have badly affected our business. The sale is down by over 50 per cent," a kite maker Amit Mehta told ANI on Monday.

"The cold weather and rains have also affected our business. Sales are affected as no one is coming to purchase kites. Children are not stepping out and we are facing a massive dip in sales," he added.

Ravi, another kite maker said, "Coronavirus has adversely affected our business. People are not buying kites as their incomes are hit. I have been in this business for 60 to 70 years. The rains and cold weather also affected the business. The government should provide subsidy on raw materials used for making kites."

Another Kite maker Gurubachan Singh said that for the last eight months, he was unable to get raw materials for making kites.

"We have been unable to get raw materials for making kites for the last eight months due to coronavirus pandemic. The business is affected in comparison to last time. The government should help us."

Punjab on Monday reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries and 24 death, as per State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,67,441 including 1,58,972 recoveries, 3,069 active cases and 5,400 deaths. (ANI)

