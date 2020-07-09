Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A 41-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in the city on Thursday, an official said.

So far 45 personnel of the city police have died due to the virus infection.

The PSI was attached to Vikhroli police station. A resident of neighbouring Thane district, he is survived by wife and two children, the official said.

