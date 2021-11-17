New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the commission on air pollution has come out with strict measures to curb pollution in the Delhi-NCR including the complete closure of all public and private educational institutions, ban on entry of trucks barring few exceptions, and closure of six thermal power plants in the 300 km radius of the national capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas, which held the meeting at the direction of the apex court on Tuesday with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, came out with a slew of emergency steps to deal with industrial pollution, thermal plants, vehicular emissions, dust control, diesel generators as well as encouraging work from home.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the affidavit of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana which was hearing a PIL on air pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region.

The Commission had detailed consultations with Secretaries of Ministries of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Power, Department of Personnel and Training, and Chief Secretary of Delhi and other states.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

The affidavit referred to the measures on the issue of dealing with industrial pollution and said, "NCR states and the GNCTD shall ensure that all industries having gas connectivity shall be run only on gas as fuel failing which industries concerned shall be closed.”

The Commission has already directed not to permit any industry to use unapproved fuels and all industries in NCR, which are still using unapproved fuels, shall be closed by respective governments with immediate effect, it said.

“All industries in NCR where gas connectivity is available shall immediately be shifted to gas and state government to furnish the industry-wise date of shifting,” the affidavit said.

“NCR state governments and GNCTD shall further set up effective enforcement mechanisms including intensive and continuous drives by deputing an adequate number of teams consisting of senior officers to monitor compliance of air pollution emission control norms by the industrial units and for suitable penal action and /or closure,” it said.

Out of the 11 thermal plants located within a 300 km radius of Delhi, five of them have been allowed to schedule their operations and the rest six shall remain inoperative at least till November 30, it said.

“Secretary, Ministry of Power informed that the load requirements, if any, arising out of such closures shall be duly facilitated through power supply from other power plants located beyond 300 km radius of Delhi,” it said.

The affidavit said the entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities, shall be banned till November 21 subject to review for extension of time.

“Plying of diesel and petrol vehicles which are more than 10 and 15 years respectively in NCR is a serious matter and the authority shall ensure that they are not found plying on road,” it said.

The NCR states have been asked to ensure that “visibly polluting vehicles” are not allowed to ply and vehicles without PUC (Pollution under control certificate) are not permitted on roads, it said, adding that the drive to check PUC may be primarily carried out at the petrol pumps to avoid congestion of free roads.

The commission suggested Delhi government expeditiously procure CNG buses, it said adding that the panel has also asked states to stop construction and demolition activities till November 21 except for some exceptions which would cover similar activities of Railways, DMRC, Airports, and defense-related activities.

“Deploy anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, and application of dust suppressants to be carried out at least three times in a day,” it said.

“NCR states and GNCTD shall enforce a strict ban on the use of DG sets except for emergency services which are stipulated in the orders of the sub-committee in invocation of GRAP from time to time,” it said.

NCR state governments and the GNCTD shall allow work from home for at least 50 per cent of their staff in offices in NCR till November 21 subject to further review, it said.

“All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education,” it said, adding that these directions will be closely monitored by the chief secretaries.

The commission will seek a compliance report and review the situation on November 21, the affidavit said adding that on the issue of work from home for the central government employees, the proposal was considered.

“In this regard, it is submitted that in the recent past, several governmental functions were impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic for substantially a long period of time which entailed pan India ramifications.

“The Centre thus considered the number of vehicles used for Central Government business in NCR and after finding that the said number is not very significant, it decided that in view of the recent normalization of the functioning of Central Government offices post COVID-19 pandemic, the advantage of not passing work from home direction would outweigh the advantages which would be gained from work from home directions which would be limited to only less number of Central Government vehicles on road,” it said.

It said DoPT has issued an advisory for Central Government officers and staff for pooling and sharing of vehicles to the maximum extent possible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)