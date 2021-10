New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The sub-committee on operationalisation of GRAP has suggested implementing some of the actions under the "very poor" air quality category in Delhi from October 15, even though the AQI is expected to remain in the "satisfactory" to the "moderate" category range in the national capital, according to the minutes of its first meeting held on Tuesday.

The actions include stoppage on usage of coal or firewood in hotels and open eateries and augmentation of the bus and metro services.

The first meeting of the sub-committee for operationalisation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was convened via video-conferencing. It was chaired by Dr Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the minutes of the meeting, Gargava mentioned that with the onset of winter, the implementing agencies must intensify their efforts to control air-polluting activities.

Dr VK Soni from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who was a special invitee to the meeting, said slow winds are prevailing for the last couple of days but the situation is likely to improve from Wednesday.

"He apprised that wind is likely to be coming from north-west direction for the next two days and thereafter, south-easterly winds will prevail. Further, light rains are expected on October 17 and October 18, therefore, AQI is likely to remain in moderate or satisfactory category for the next four to five days," according to the minutes of the meeting.

The sub-committee was of the view that in addition to actions under "poor" to the "moderate" category, some of the actions under the "very poor" category should also commence from October 15, though the air quality index (AQI) is expected to remain in the "satisfactory" to the "moderate" category range in the national capital, the minutes noted.

The steps include stopping garbage burning in landfills and other places and imposing heavy fines on those responsible for it, enforcement of all pollution control regulations in industries and power plants and ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR.

Other measures are periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads with heavy traffic, stopping the plying of visibly polluting vehicles by impounding or by imposing a heavy fine, strict enforcement of the PUC norms, enforcing the rules for dust control in construction activities and a closure of the non-compliant sites, and deployment of traffic police for a smooth traffic flow at the identified vulnerable areas.

